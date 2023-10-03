Bottego Earns SEC Diver of the Week

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego was named SEC Male Diver of the Week Tuesday afternoon, the league announced. This is the first time Bottego has received an SEC weekly award after an impressive 2023-24 debut performance in the victory over Incarnate Word. 

Bottego placed first on the 1-meter to record a new personal best of 410.93 while also placing third in the 3-meter with a score of 393.30. The dominant performance qualified the La Porte, Texas native for NCAA Zones on both springboards.

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving team are headed to the double-dual in Columbia, South Carolina, where they will compete against the Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies Saturday, Oct. 7th.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter/X by following @AggieSwimDive

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M’s confidence as high as its been heading into Alabama game
Texas A&M football vs Alabama 2022
Aggies ready to ‘change the narrative’ with win over Alabama
Texas A&M Golf
Aggies Wrap Up Day One at Ben Hogan Collegiate
2023 Friday Football Fever
Franklin remains No. 1 team in Week 7 DCTF rankings