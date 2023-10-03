College Station invites community to 85th birthday bash

By Jadyn Stack
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station celebrates its 85th anniversary on Oct. 18 with activities for all ages.

The city is inviting everyone to celebrate wants the community’s help with one of the main events. The event will feature the unveiling of the permanent historical timeline of College Station that began 85 years ago and organizers are asking community members to get involved in not only the fun activities but also the historical displays. The birthday party will also feature prize opportunities and community engagement activities.

The College Station Historic Preservation committee is asking the community to loan items that highlight specific historical moments, culturally important aspects of the city, and any key figures for the celebration.

“It can be any type of object,” said Ross Brady, assistant to the city manager. “We’re just looking for those kinds of physical things that help tell the story of who we are as a city.”

The event will have food trucks, a two week long city-wide scavenger hunt, and raffle prizes to some of College Station’s most well-known entertainment spots.

“It’s going to be just like a birthday party so we’re going to have birthday cake, there will be food trucks,” said Brady. “Several businesses have contributed $85 gift cards for the 85th anniversary.”

The city’s public communications team, archivist, and the historical preservation citizen’s committee have been hard-working collaborators in creating the timeline for the celebration, said Brady.

“It’s been an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Brady. “It’s something that people can come and see and help continue to make city call the people’s building.”

The anniversary celebration will take place Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall.

For more information click here.

