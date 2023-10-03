College Station Mayor discusses Northgate changes, proposed sewer line, Christmas parade

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols joined KBTX’s new hour-long 6 p.m. show Monday.

The mayor discussed changes coming to the Northgate area, the Northeast Gateway Redevelopment Plan, the proposed sewer line that could be installed along Rosemary Drive and the brand new College Station Christmas Parade.

