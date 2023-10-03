College Station Mayor discusses Northgate changes, proposed sewer line, Christmas parade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols joined KBTX’s new hour-long 6 p.m. show Monday.

The mayor discussed changes coming to the Northgate area, the Northeast Gateway Redevelopment Plan, the proposed sewer line that could be installed along Rosemary Drive and the brand new College Station Christmas Parade.

Watch our full interview with Mayor Nichols in the player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.