CSPD increases patrols near City Hall amid vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police have heightened patrols near City Hall in response to a surge in vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts. Police say some of these incidents involve city vehicles.

Saturday night, police arrested an individual seen leaving behind City Hall, where some of these break-ins have occurred.

Officers, conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the area, noticed a suspicious-looking man dressed in all black, wearing a hooded jacket with a backpack.

“I watched as the male began walking north on the sidewalk on the east side of Texas Avenue. I proceeded to complete my stop and began to attempt to locate the male,” the police report said.

Police say they questioned him after he illegally crossed an intersection near Walton Drive and Texas Avenue and refused to identify himself, leading to his arrest.

“I contacted the defendant and explained the reason for the pedestrian stop. The defendant began arguing with me about how he had “done nothing wrong.” I, multiple times in multiple ways explained to the defendant how he had violated a pedestrian traffic law,” the report stated.

“I requested the defendant provide me with his ID/DL so I could identify him for a warning/citation. The defendant continued to proclaim he had done nothing wrong and was not going to identify himself,” the report added.

College Station Police say a search of the man’s backpack revealed an out-of-state identification.

While the police report doesn’t mention stolen items found on him, it emphasizes increased police attention in the vicinity of City Hall due to recent events.

Details such as the exact timing of these crimes, surveillance footage, and the number of targeted vehicles remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Editors note: The identity of the person arrested is being withheld because his arrest does not meet our standard for publication.

