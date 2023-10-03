ERCOT announces proposal to increase energy supply ahead of winter months

It’s enough power to light 2.25 million homes.
In preparation for another unusually cold winter, local power companies are also increasing their own energy supply.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced a proposal to increase their energy reserves as they prepare for greater demand this winter.

A report determined the state’s energy supply could be unacceptably low during peak hours in the winter. Now, they’re proposing to add up to 3,000 megawatts in energy supply, enough to power 2.25 million new homes.

Experts say the increase in supply will make the grid more reliable when demand is higher.

“If we anticipate increasing amount of demand, we will have to find resources to build more supply,” Le Xie, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Texas A&M, said.

In preparation for another unusually cold winter, local power companies are also increasing their own energy supply.

“Through the last storm like that, we increased our power supply a little bit,” Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator at College Station Utilities, said.

According to McIntyre, doing this will prevent them from needing to buy more power from the market at the last minute, which can be expensive during colder weather. However, he said that any large costs to buy more power likely won’t be passed on to the consumer.

“We anticipate that if we have any storms in ‘24 or ‘23 that the same thing, that rates would not increase,” McIntyre said.

KBTX also reached out to Bryan Texas Utilities, who chose not comment.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update - October 3
Douglas Thomas will spend five years in prison for driving while intoxicated and evading law...
Man sentenced to prison for 5th DWI conviction
The 22nd annual Texas Mushroom Festival is Saturday, October 14 in downtown Madisonville
Madisonville to host annual Mushroom Festival
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - October 3