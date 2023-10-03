Fire destroys pair of chicken houses in Burleson County

Firefighters remained on the scene from 8 p.m. Sunday to roughly 4 a.m. Monday.
Two large chicken houses were destroyed by fire Sunday night in Burleson County.
Two large chicken houses were destroyed by fire Sunday night in Burleson County.(Images courtesy: Deanville VFD on Facebook)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department tells KBTX the cause of a fire that destroyed a pair of large chicken houses Sunday night is still not clear.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on County Road 127 south of Deanville in Burleson County and the flames could be seen from miles away.

Despite the large flames, firefighters from multiple fire agencies were able to save two other chicken houses on the property.

Firefighters remained on the scene from 8 p.m. Sunday to roughly 4 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
A look at September afternoons and how they ended vs the 30 year average
YET AGAIN: September 2023 officially becomes the all-time hottest of record in Bryan-College Station
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Scattered rain Tuesday and Wednesday becomes a widespread chance by Thursday
Rain returns to the Brazos Valley this week, riding in on the first fall front

Latest News

CSPD increase patrols near city hall amid vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts
CSPD increases patrols near City Hall amid vehicle burglaries and catalytic converter thefts
During a city council meeting, former College Station Council Member, Bob Brick, spoke to...
Amazon drone deliveries soaring as neighbors share concerns about noise
Millions of borrowers will begin paying back their student loans after a three-year pause that...
Financial advisor discusses return of student loan payments
College Station Mayor discusses Northgate changes, proposed sewer line, Christmas parade
College Station Mayor discusses Northgate changes, proposed sewer line, Christmas parade