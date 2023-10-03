Fire destroys pair of chicken houses in Burleson County

DEANVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department tells KBTX the cause of a fire that destroyed a pair of large chicken houses Sunday night is still not clear.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on County Road 127 south of Deanville in Burleson County and the flames could be seen from miles away.

Despite the large flames, firefighters from multiple fire agencies were able to save two other chicken houses on the property.

Firefighters remained on the scene from 8 p.m. Sunday to roughly 4 a.m. Monday.

