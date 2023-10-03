Get to know your local law enforcement during National Night Out

The annual event is held on the first Tuesday of October in the Brazos Valley.
Get to know your local law enforcement during National Night Out(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out brings together neighborhoods and local law enforcement for a night of community fun.

Across the country, National Night Out is held in August. In the Brazos Valley, it’s held on the first Tuesday in October.

Several neighborhoods in College Station are taking part by hosting block parties, festivals, and cookouts.

The College Station Police Department says the goal is to bring the community together and build a positive relationship with local law enforcement.

“We’re a community oriented police department, we just love being able to go out and talk with the community,” Officer David Simmons said.

National Night Out events are being held in College Station, Bryan and throughout the Brazos Valley.

