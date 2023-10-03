Halloween makeover: Woman creates skeleton versions of the hottest couple in entertainment

America's latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – America’s latest celebrity romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, is getting a Halloween twist.

Michal Owens created a larger-than-life skeleton dubbed “Skaylor Swift” to pay homage to the upcoming release of the re-recorded 1989 album.

The blonde hair is three wigs sewn together to help create the singer’s trademark bangs and the dress is blue to go along with the 1989 album.

Originally the pop icon was going to be a solo act until legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught her eye and Owens knew the blank space had to be filled.

“When she attended the Chiefs game, I just thought it would be fun to make one of them Travis Kelce,” Owens said.

She made a companion skeleton modeled after Swift’s rumored boyfriend.

