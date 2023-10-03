Hispanic Heritage Month: El Mundo Del Taco offers authentic Mexican flavors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The couple behind El Mundo Del Taco, Enrique Tirado and Veronica Rebollar, have supplied the Brazos Valley with authentic Mexican food since 2015. Rebollar has had a passion for cooking since she was a child and said starting a restaurant was a natural fit.

The restaurant, located at 710 San Jacinto Lane in Bryan, offers a variety of authentic and Mexican-inspired foods from breakfast to dinner.

Some popular menu items include the breakfast plates with eggs, barbacoa, refried beans, potatoes and homemade tortillas along with taco quesadillas, cemita poblanas and carne asada plates.

Everything is made fresh and with authentic ingredients and spices. Tirado takes a weekly trip to Houston to get those items and give the community the flavors of Mexico.

“Leave in morning and don’t get back til like 8 or 9 at night, but it’s something that we love that we want to bring out to the community, our culture and give you that taste that we left at home,” Tirado said.

Those flavors can also be enjoyed at the couple’s second El Mundo Del Taco location at 1138 Finfeather Road in Bryan. The Finfeather location is a taqueria and convenience store.

No matter which location customers visit, Tirado and Rebollar’s mission is for everyone to feel like family. The two take pride in their family-owned and operated business and the dedication their team gives daily.

“We try to treat all of our customers like family, so we invite everyone to come and try our food and feel at home,” Tirado said.

Along with stopping by the restaurant and taqueria, you can stay connected to Tirado and Rebollar on Facebook, Instagram and their website.

