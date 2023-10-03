Immersive theatre experience being showcased at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A stageplay hosted by Texas A&M’s School Of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts is taking its audience on an experience through audio storytelling and art installation.

Patient 4620 is about a fictional artist named Gretel Sauerbrot who goes missing. The audience will learn about her and her life through the artwork she has created.

The show is being produced by Dread Falls Theatre and Creative Director Victoria Snaith says the crowd will also be able to get involved in the production through the immersive theatre experience it offers.

“Audiences have complete autonomy over their experience. Rather than sitting back and watching something on the stage, audiences move around the space.”

Audience members are also given a headset that plays an audible narration of the story.

They have the chance to walk the stage through an art gallery and play a significant role in solving the case by choosing to alter or tamper with the displayed artwork.

They will be surrounded by the sound, they will have to be guided through things that are happening, and it’s all through their ears,” said Dread Falls Theatre sound designer Will Connor.

The show is for audience members ages 15 and over and will be running in the Black Box Theater in Texas A&M University’s Liberal Arts and Arts and Humanities building until Oct. 6.

Tickers for Patient 4620 are free and can be found here.

Showtimes are 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at 349 Spence St.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.