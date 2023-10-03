Madisonville to host annual Mushroom Festival

New this year is Portabella Park, where kids can play all day for $10
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mushroom Capital of Texas is getting ready for its annual festival.

The 22nd Annual Texas Mushroom Festival is Saturday, October 14 in downtown Madisonville around the courthouse square.

There will be a Taste of Texas tent with wine and craft beer tastings, along with live entertainment, vendors, an auto showcase, a photography contest, a silent auction, a Shiitake 5K run and a Kids Fun Mile Run.

New this year is a kid’s area called Portabella Park. Kids can play in bounce houses with slides, a toddler bouncer, an obstacle course and other games all day for the price of a $10 wristband.

Admission to the festival is free, however, Taste of Texas Tent requires you to get tickets.

Tickets and festival shirts can be purchased here ahead of time.

