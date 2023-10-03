Man sentenced to prison for 5th DWI conviction

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A man will spend five years in prison for driving while intoxicated and evading law enforcement.

This is the fifth time Douglas “DT” Thomas has been convicted for driving while intoxicated and his second evading conviction.

The incident happened in May 2020. College Station police pulled him over for a traffic violation and saw Thomas had an open bottle of liquor in the car. Thomas reportedly admitted to drinking four alcoholic beverages about two hours prior to the traffic stop.

At the time of the traffic stop, Thomas was out on bond for a 2018 arrest for evading. He had recently been released from probation for driving while intoxicated.

“When someone refuses to acknowledge they have a drinking problem, refuses to get help, and continues to drink and drive, he places the entire community in danger,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Hebert said. “This sentence sends a message that such actions will be taken seriously in this community.”

