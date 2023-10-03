New owners, new look, same vintage feel at 3rd Floor Cantina

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new owners of 3rd Floor Cantina are breathing life back into the Downtown Bryan staple.

They’re hoping this new and improved hangout will be a place that is inclusive to all walks of life.

“This can be a really nice place where you can come in and get a high end cocktail in your expensive suit or you can come in in your work clothes and get a good, cold beer, watch TV and play pool,” Owner, Cody Lee Foreman said.

Foreman and his partner, Mark Russell, say they’ve been working nonstop to restore much of the history of the 3rd Floor building.

“We used to come here in the ‘90′s and watch the live bands. My family has a ton of history in Downtown Bryan. We want to bring back all of the eras of this place, when 3rd Floor was a cantina, and you had Bo Diddley come and play here,” Foreman said.

If you want to check out the space before their grand opening, there will be a soft opening on Wednesday, October 4 from 8pm to 11pm.

The grand re-opening of 3rd Floor is happening all night long at First Friday on Friday, October 6.

You can enjoy a fun game of pool, cold drinks, and live music from Southern Degenerates.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - 3rd Floor Cantina
Texas Lions Camp Fall Fest
What you can expect for Texas Lions Camp’s Fall Fest
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Raising Cane’s is donating $100-thousand of net...
Give into your chicken finger craving and support breast cancer research at Raising Cane’s