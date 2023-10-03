New owners, new look, same vintage feel at 3rd Floor Cantina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new owners of 3rd Floor Cantina are breathing life back into the Downtown Bryan staple.

They’re hoping this new and improved hangout will be a place that is inclusive to all walks of life.

“This can be a really nice place where you can come in and get a high end cocktail in your expensive suit or you can come in in your work clothes and get a good, cold beer, watch TV and play pool,” Owner, Cody Lee Foreman said.

Foreman and his partner, Mark Russell, say they’ve been working nonstop to restore much of the history of the 3rd Floor building.

“We used to come here in the ‘90′s and watch the live bands. My family has a ton of history in Downtown Bryan. We want to bring back all of the eras of this place, when 3rd Floor was a cantina, and you had Bo Diddley come and play here,” Foreman said.

If you want to check out the space before their grand opening, there will be a soft opening on Wednesday, October 4 from 8pm to 11pm.

The grand re-opening of 3rd Floor is happening all night long at First Friday on Friday, October 6.

You can enjoy a fun game of pool, cold drinks, and live music from Southern Degenerates.

