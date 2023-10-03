Shop Christmas in October at Dirt Road Rustics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may only be early October, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dirt Road Rustics!

You’re invited to shop the best holiday décor, at a 15% discount, on October 5 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

The Christmas Open House is about more than just shopping.

“We’re going to be having a hot cocoa and coffee bar, lots of desserts, and it’s a pajama party,” Owner, Cheyenne Castilleja, said.

Plus, it’s sure to feel like Christmas when you step inside.

“We’re going to crank the AC down really, really low, so it does feel like Christmas while you’re shopping in October,” Castilleja said.

If you need help finding Christmas decorations that match your home, you’re in luck.

“Our whole team will be here, including Cheyenne and myself, to assist you with your Christmas selections,” Owner, Veronica Fly, said.

Now is the best time to get your holiday décor shopping done.

“We know it’s only October and Christmas is still a few months away, but we do have a limited stock. All of our Christmas décor sells so quickly. If you love it, you got to get it at our Open House. It’s going to be 15% off, which is another reason to buy it now instead of waiting,” Castilleja said.

And don’t forget to wear your favorite Christmas pajamas!

