Shop Christmas in October at Dirt Road Rustics

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It may only be early October, but it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dirt Road Rustics!

You’re invited to shop the best holiday décor, at a 15% discount, on October 5 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

The Christmas Open House is about more than just shopping.

“We’re going to be having a hot cocoa and coffee bar, lots of desserts, and it’s a pajama party,” Owner, Cheyenne Castilleja, said.

Plus, it’s sure to feel like Christmas when you step inside.

“We’re going to crank the AC down really, really low, so it does feel like Christmas while you’re shopping in October,” Castilleja said.

If you need help finding Christmas decorations that match your home, you’re in luck.

“Our whole team will be here, including Cheyenne and myself, to assist you with your Christmas selections,” Owner, Veronica Fly, said.

Now is the best time to get your holiday décor shopping done.

“We know it’s only October and Christmas is still a few months away, but we do have a limited stock. All of our Christmas décor sells so quickly. If you love it, you got to get it at our Open House. It’s going to be 15% off, which is another reason to buy it now instead of waiting,” Castilleja said.

And don’t forget to wear your favorite Christmas pajamas!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

The grand re-opening of 3rd Floor is happening all night long at First Friday on Friday,...
New owners, new look, same vintage feel at 3rd Floor Cantina
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Dirt Road Rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - 3rd Floor Cantina
Texas Lions Camp Fall Fest
What you can expect for Texas Lions Camp’s Fall Fest