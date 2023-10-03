Texas A&M’s confidence as high as its been heading into Alabama game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is off to a 2-0 start to conference play for the first time since 2017. The only other team in the SEC West that’s 2-0 is Alabama.

The two teams square off this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Kyle Field to see who will take sole possession of first place in the division.

If history tells us anything, Saturday’s game between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be a close one. The last two meetings came down to the final play, with Alabama escaping with a victory last year in Tuscaloosa on an incomplete pass. And the last time Bama and A&M played at Kyle Field, the unranked Aggies upset the top-ranked Tide on a walk-off field goal.

The difference going into this year’s Alabama game is the confidence level of the team. For the past couple of years, the Maroon and White were heavy underdogs, but now A&M has all the momentum coming off a couple of convincing SEC wins.

”We’ve won three in a row and we’ve won two SEC games,” head coach Jimbo Fisher stated. “One on the road and one here that was very tough. I think anytime you have success and you go through those things, you get confidence. I know I can fight through that. I know I can fight through adversity. I know I can play against these types of people. Hopefully, it’s very good, it seems to be good, our players believe in themselves in what they’re doing, and what we’re doing. Hopefully, we’ll carry it into practice and into the game,” Fisher added.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide are 2.5-point favorites over Texas A&M.

