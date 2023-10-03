What Brazos Valley Gives means to BCS Together

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is fast approaching, and many local nonprofits are excited. The giving challenge brings the region together as one community raising money and awareness for local nonprofits.

BCS Together will be taking part this year, and said they are so grateful for any money donated to their cause. The organization supports families in the foster system, helping them focus on providing a safe and loving home to children and teens.

“Everyone can give something that can then help us provide essentials like car seats and clothing and shoes and socks and underwear to kids that are in the foster system,” said Executive Director Jenni Olowo.

The organization’s goal is to reach $15,000 in donations this year.

Brazos Valley Gives starts Oct. 17. To donate, click here.

