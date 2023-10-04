Aggies head to Nashville to battle Vanderbilt Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M soccer team closes out the first half of the SEC slate Thursday with a 7 p.m. road match against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Both squads look to gain momentum in a muddled SEC table. Texas A&M is tied with Georgia in third place with seven points on a 2-1-1 mark. Vanderbilt which occupies the basement with Missouri is just four points back at 1-3-0 in league play. Second-place South Carolina and the cellar dwellers are separated by just five points.

The Aggies are 6-4-2 on the year. The Maroon & White opened league play with a 1-1 draw against Kentucky. They sandwiched shutout wins against Mississippi State (1-0) and Ole Miss (4-0) around a 1-0 loss to Arkansas.

After yielding six goals in the first three matches of 2023, the Aggie defense has hunkered down. The Maroon & White have posted six shutouts in the last nine games and sport a 0.33 goals-against average over the span. Kenna Caldwell has posted three shutouts and Grace McClellan has added one during the stretch. The duo of McClellan and Jordyn Gunnarson combine on the two other blankings.This season the Maroon & White boast 14 different goal scorers for their 34 goals. Texas A&M is the lone school in the SEC to have nine players with multiple goals on the season. Jazmine Wilkinson leads the squad with five goals while Maile Hayes has added four. Five players have three goals apiece, including Sydney Becerra, Kate Colvin, Taylor Jernigan, MaKhiya McDonald and Sammy Smith.

The Maroon & White are 10-2-0 all-time against the Commodores, including 4-1-0 in Nashville. The first meeting came in 1995 when the Aggies notched a 4-2 win in College Station. The teams have met nine times as SEC brethren with A&M holding a 7-2-0 advantage. Vanderbilt’s last win came in 2020 with a 3-1 win at the SEC Tournament semifinal in Orange Beach. Texas A&M claimed the most recent meeting in 2021 with a 2-1 victory at Ellis Field. Karlina Sample put the Aggies on the board in the 20th minute and Barbara Olivieri scored the game-winner in the 67th minute.

Vanderbilt enters the fray with a 6-3-3 overall mar. The Commodores topped Ole Miss 2-0, but have SEC losses to South Carolina (3-1), Alabama (1-0) and Georgia (2-1). Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex has been a fortress for the hosts as they own a 6-0-2 mark at the facility in 2023.

The match is available on SEC Network +. A radio broadcast of the match is available with the voices of David Ellis and Thomas Dick on the call. The match airs on Gospel 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available in the 12th Man Mobile app.

