Amazon Prime Air employees deliver donations to area non-profits

The donations were delivered last week to Aggieland Humane Society and the Brazos Valley Food Bank
Some local Amazon Prime Air employees are giving back to the community.
Some local Amazon Prime Air employees are giving back to the community.(Courtesy photo to KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local Amazon Prime Air employees are giving back to the community.

The team recently made deliveries to two non-profit organizations.

They delivered several storage totes of food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

They also had one full of pet toys and treats to Aggieland Humane Society and spent time visiting with some of the animals.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

SOS Ministries Founder and Director JJ Ramirez speaks to a standing room only crowd Tuesday...
SOS Ministries celebrates three decades of transforming lives
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Rough and batter roads in the Northgate area have caused frustrations among the locals who are...
Northgate roads and College Station medians frustrate citizens
Farm bill
2018 Farm Bill expires, questions remain about potential new agreement post-COVID