Amazon Prime Air employees deliver donations to area non-profits
The donations were delivered last week to Aggieland Humane Society and the Brazos Valley Food Bank
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local Amazon Prime Air employees are giving back to the community.
The team recently made deliveries to two non-profit organizations.
They delivered several storage totes of food to the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
They also had one full of pet toys and treats to Aggieland Humane Society and spent time visiting with some of the animals.
