Boy, 14, caught with family ‘hit list’ after shooting, killing brother, sheriff says

A 14-year-old in Alabama is accused of killing his brother and planning to do the same to others, including family members. (Source: WSFA)
By WSFA staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama say a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his brother and planning to do the same to other family members.

According to Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas, the boy’s 17-year-old brother was found dead outside the family home Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas said he interviewed several people, but when they spoke with the victim’s 14-year-old brother, the teen confessed to shooting him from the porch.

The sheriff said the teen told them his brother staggered out of the house before falling to the bottom of the back steps.

The unidentified 14-year-old reportedly told authorities that he dragged his brother’s body about 60 yards to the back of the property.

Thomas said no one else was home at the time of the shooting but the father was questioning where his other son was upon returning home.

According to the sheriff, the school had the father pick up the 14-year-old early the next day because he was acting upset over his brother’s disappearance.

The family searched for the missing brother when they returned home, and that’s when the father found his son’s body and called law enforcement.

Thomas said investigators learned that the 14-year-old confided to a friend at school that he had killed his brother.

“He then asked his friend to help him murder the rest of his family and help him bury their bodies,” the sheriff’s office shared in a news release. “The friend also stated the 14-year-old had a hit list in his bookbag of family members he wanted to kill and made statements about wanting to shoot up the school.”

The sheriff said they searched the boy’s bag and found that list. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

“We are very fortunate and blessed we do not have more casualties as a result of a 14-year-old having access to a weapon,” Thomas said.

The sheriff thanked the Pike County school system and district attorney’s office for its help in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Rough and batter roads in the Northgate area have caused frustrations among the locals who are...
Northgate roads and College Station medians frustrate citizens
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order

Latest News

The two organizations have worked together for 65 years. Their goal this year is to raise...
Give muscular dystrophy ‘the boot’ with Bryan Fire Department
"This stuff that we have in here that is made by my family is like a little expression of that...
H-E-B and M&M’s feature Brenham businesswoman in Día de los Muertos collaboration
Defendant Matthew Collins looks on while the state gives opening statements during the trial of...
Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
Massachusetts shooting claims life of baby delivered after mother was one of several hit by gunfire
FILE - A border wall section stands on July 14, 2021, near La Grulla, Texas, in Starr County....
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to allow border wall construction in South Texas