Brazos County 4-H Members clean College Station park for National 4-H Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week is National 4-H Week, a time to highlight 4-H members and their experiences.
It’s also a time to give back to the community who supports the organization.
Brazos County 4-H participated in a One Day 4-H community service event Saturday. Members participated in a park clean up at Lick Creek Park in College Station as a community service event to kick off National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.
