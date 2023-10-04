Brazos County 4-H Members clean College Station park for National 4-H Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week is National 4-H Week, a time to highlight 4-H members and their experiences.

It’s also a time to give back to the community who supports the organization.

Brazos County 4-H participated in a One Day 4-H community service event Saturday. Members participated in a park clean up at Lick Creek Park in College Station as a community service event to kick off National 4-H Week, which is Oct. 1 through Oct. 7.

To learn more about 4-H, check them out on Facebook.

