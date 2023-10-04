Brazos County Health District has at-home covid tests available

Free at-home covid tests are available for the public to come get
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County health district has free at-home COVID tests available for pickup.

After receiving calls from community members asking for tests, the Health District decided to make them available.

Doctor Edward Davila says while Covid is still spreading, the symptoms of this variant are less severe than past strains.

This variant is more contagious so testing is recommended when symptoms show. When symptoms are appearing, Doctor Davila recommends individuals wear a mask, wash their hands, and social distance.

“Just despite the fact that it might be different, or at least that is the way it is being broadcasted, or it might have a different name, doesn’t necessarily mean that it is more severe. It has been shown to be a little more infectious so it’s easier to kind of contract from person to person,” Davila said.

The at-home COVID tests can be picked up Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District.

