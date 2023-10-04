Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping

Emanuel Twitty was sentenced to 45 years in prison
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to know that there will be swift and severe repercussions from the criminal justice system.” — Jessica Escue, Assistant District Attorney(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who terrorized women in their homes has been sentenced to prison.

Brazos County prosecutors say Emanuel Twitty, 33, broke into multiple homes in College Station last year, and in two of those homes, he attacked women who were asleep.

College Station police used several pieces of evidence to link Twitty to the crimes including his phone he used to research burglaries, sexual assaults, and local apartments for college students.

Twitty was sentenced to 45 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half his sentence.

The full news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office is below:

