Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who terrorized women in their homes has been sentenced to prison.

Brazos County prosecutors say Emanuel Twitty, 33, broke into multiple homes in College Station last year, and in two of those homes, he attacked women who were asleep.

College Station police used several pieces of evidence to link Twitty to the crimes including his phone he used to research burglaries, sexual assaults, and local apartments for college students.

Twitty was sentenced to 45 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half his sentence.

The full news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office is below:

