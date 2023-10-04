Celebrate National Taco Day at Casa Rodriguez

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether it’s flour or corn, hard-shelled or soft-shelled, tacos have become a go-to dish in Bryan and the world.

Casa Rodriguez has been serving up tacos since 1978 and they say it’s important to have fresh ingredients and a lot of love to make up a tasty taco.

“You really have to stay on top of, you know your freshness and how to prepare it and make sure that it’s authentic at all times,” said owner Debbie Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the city of Bryan has also grown into a destination for people to come and eat some of the best tacos in Texas.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED

“We have regulars that come at least three to four times a week and they want their taco. This is a taco town for sure.”

Casa Rodriguez is located at 300 North Bryan Avenue in Bryan and is open Monday 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 pm, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.