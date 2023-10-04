College Station restaurant brings Louisiana flavors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new restaurant that’s bringing the flavors of Louisiana to Bryan-College Station. It’s Poché's Seafood Shoppe & Restaurant, and it’s located located at 3004 Holleman Drive South in College Station.

1860 Italia’s Johnny Poché is one of the men behind the new concept. He said the seafood restaurant offers something completely different.

“I want to take a little bit of my upbringing in Louisiana and bring it to Bryan-College Station,” Poché said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

From the restaurant’s décor to the creole music and the Louisiana flavors, Poché and restaurant partner Jeremey Scott said it offers a relaxed experience for all ages. Another thing Poché said sets the restaurant apart is the seafood’s freshness and quality. Fresh seafood is brought in five days a week.

Some of the menu items include shrimp and roast beef po’boys, catfish, oysters and a variety of gumbos. There’s even a gumbo flight.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Guests are also able to buy fish, shrimp and oysters raw from the restaurant to make at home.

“All the stuff that’s specific to the Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana Gulf Coast, we’re gonna have all of those species of fish here available,” Poché said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

In addition, the menu has desserts including bread pudding and banana pudding.

From the restaurant’s menu to the overall concept, Poché is excited to share a dream he’s had since culinary school with the community. One of his first projects was to create a restaurant and a menu.

“The menu and everything that’s here is almost exactly what I did almost 30 years ago in culinary school,” Poché said.

To learn more about the restaurant and to see the menu, click here. You can also follow its Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.