College Station volleyball stays undefeated in district play with win over Lake Creek

College Station volleyball team huddle vs. Lake Creek
College Station volleyball team huddle vs. Lake Creek(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 College Station volleyball beat Lake Creek 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-11 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars stay undefeated in District 21-5A (8-0) and 27-11 overall.

Addisyn Green led the Cougars with 16 kills (hit .683). Emily Huchingson added 11 kills and 9 digs. Camryn Kimes had 21 Digs and 8 assists. Blair Thiebaud stuffed the stat sheet with 32 Assists, 9 Kills, 11 Digs, and 5 Blocks. Carson Thiebaud pitched in 4 Blocks and 5 Kills.

College Station is back in action on Friday at Magnolia.

