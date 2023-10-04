College Station volleyball stays undefeated in district play with win over Lake Creek

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 College Station volleyball beat Lake Creek 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-11 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Cougars stay undefeated in District 21-5A (8-0) and 27-11 overall.

Addisyn Green led the Cougars with 16 kills (hit .683). Emily Huchingson added 11 kills and 9 digs. Camryn Kimes had 21 Digs and 8 assists. Blair Thiebaud stuffed the stat sheet with 32 Assists, 9 Kills, 11 Digs, and 5 Blocks. Carson Thiebaud pitched in 4 Blocks and 5 Kills.

College Station is back in action on Friday at Magnolia.

