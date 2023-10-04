Expect rain and storms to make for a messy Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After scattered rain chances the last few days, the Brazos Valley is in for its first big soaking in quite some time. Portions of the Brazos Valley could be shaken awake by rain and rumbles before the alarm goes off, while widespread rainfall hangs around through the morning commute.

⚡️THURSDAY:



Many will be stirred awake before the alarm as a line of strong storms arrives north-northeast to south.



Wind gusts 30-45mph likely common. Few gusts could peak 50-55+. Small hail, frequent lightning.



Heaviest rain passes before sunrise. Lingering rain continues pic.twitter.com/MN2JIpqYHQ — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) October 4, 2023

The main line of rain and strong storms will approach the northern counties between 2 and 4 a.m., move through the central Brazos Valley between 3 and 5 a.m., and the leading edge should exit the area by about 7 a.m. However, just because the leading edge passes does not mean the rain is done.

The leading edge of rainfall will likely wake a lot of us early Thursday morning. (KBTX)

In fact, rain will continue to fill in behind that initial line of storms, bringing widespread rain and heavy downpours overhead as many of us are trying to get our Thursday started. Rain will remain widespread and locally heavy from 6 a.m. through midmorning.

Thursday Morning in a word? Messy.



A few of us could be shaken awake before the alarm goes off as the initial line passes through. As that line moves further south, rain continues to fill in behind it.



Try and give yourself some extra time on that morning drive. pic.twitter.com/Eqboe1btuh — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) October 4, 2023

The strongest storms we will see Thursday will position themselves along that leading edge. There we will need to watch for wind gusts 35-45mph, with isolated gusts 50-55mph, and small hail on the scale of peas to small pocket change. The biggest and most impactful concern is heavy rainfall. While we do need the rain, this could all come a little too much, too quickly. By the time all is said and done, widespread totals of 1″-3″ with isolated areas of 4″+ cannot be ruled out.

While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms will certainly be possible through sunrise. (KBTX)

Rain coverage and intensity will drop off quickly through the afternoon. School pick up, afternoon plans, and the evening drive home should be a less hectic experience than the morning. If you want the latest updates as we head for that messy morning, make sure to download the PinPoint Weather App! If there is rowdy weather in your neck of the woods, it will be the first to alert you to it.

