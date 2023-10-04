Free event in College Station to teach students about trade career options

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There has been a push across the country and here at home to get more young people interested in careers like plumbing, HVAC, and appliance repair.

There’s an event scheduled for later this month to help educate students about the opportunities in these industries.

Manny Martinez, owner of Manny’s Appliance Repair and Cleaning Services, is hosting the free event.

He was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about what attendees can expect. Watch the full interview above in the video player.

Trade Talks is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s at the Lincoln Center at 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station.

The event is geared toward high school juniors and seniors from across the Brazos Valley.

There will be speakers from different industries talking about their experiences in their respective careers.

For more information, you can email Manny at manny@marcsappliance.com.

