Give muscular dystrophy ‘the boot’ with Bryan Fire Department

It’s their 65th year participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser.
It's their 65th year participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association's 'Fill the Boot' fundraiser.
The two organizations have worked together for 65 years. Their goal this year is to raise $60,000, which would bring their 10-year total donations to half a million dollars.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From Oct. 6 through 8, members of the Bryan Fire Department will take to the streets to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The two organizations have worked together for 65 years. Their goal this year is to raise $60,000, which would bring their 10-year total donations to half a million dollars.

“We’re excited that the boot is back. It’s here again this year and we’re gonna really fight muscle disease together with these families in the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” Daniel Buford, president of the Bryan Firefighters Association, said.

Donations will be collected at various intersections across Bryan, but you can also donate through the Bryan Firefighters Association Facebook page.

