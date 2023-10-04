H-E-B and M&M’s feature Brenham businesswoman in Día de los Muertos collaboration

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A small business owner in Brenham was chosen as part of a Día de los Muertos collaboration between H-E-B and M&M’s.

When the companies first reached out to Sara Rojas, she thought it was a scam. After learning more about the partnership and sharing her story with them, she was selected to be a part of it.

“Having all these big things happening to us, it’s amazing,” Rojas said.

Rojas is the owner of A Little Piece of Mexico. She sells Talavera pottery that’s been handmade by her family, who still live in Mexico.

“This stuff that we have in here that is made by my family is like a little expression of that - like my culture and my love and passion,” Rojas said.

Her culture was a central part of the collaboration. It was for Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday honoring family members who has passed. For Rojas, the collaboration was another way for her to honor her family during Día de los Muertos.

“I’m always remembering my grandpa, both of them, and they [passed] away and I’m talking to them every time that I’m seeing the package,” Rojas said, “When customers come in with the package, I’m like, ‘Hey, Grandpa, look at the M&M bags!”

Rojas says she plans to save a bag for her family’s altar this year so her grandparents can see it during the holiday.

On Oct. 28, A Little Piece of Mexico will be hosting a Latin-Hispanic market.

