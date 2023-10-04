‘I lived through ‘Final Destination’': Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday
According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
U.S. Capitol Photo: Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0 License Link
Two Congressmen oppose high-speed rail grants, urge FRA to reject
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her...
‘I lived through ‘Final Destination:’' Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled