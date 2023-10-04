Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Centerville bank

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Bank in Centerville.

Limited information is available at this time but the sheriff’s office says the bank will be closed for several hours, but it will be “business as usual” for the surrounding businesses.

KBTX has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

