Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Centerville bank

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary Wednesday morning at Wells Fargo Bank in Centerville.

Limited information is available at this time but the sheriff’s office says the bank will be closed for several hours, but it will be “business as usual” for the surrounding businesses.

KBTX has reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.