Making College Station more colorful with Rev Up the Arts Mural Festival

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The walls of College Station are about to get a makeover!

Marvel at the artwork of the Arts Council’s Rev Up the Arts Aggieland Mural Festival from October 16 through 21.

During this live and interactive festival, murals will be constructed in various locations across College Station, decorating establishments and communal spaces for all to enjoy.

Bailey Pownall, Co-Founder of Mural Supply Co., says artists from all over the country will be arriving in College Station that Monday to create these works of art.

“This is such an incredible opportunity to watch these artists explore their passion. These are professional muralists, at the top of their game, coming to share their craft with us. We’re lucky to work with these artists and I think people will be really impressed with the art these folks leave behind,” Pownall said.

Follow Rev Up the Arts on social media for important announcements and reveals about artists and their projects.

