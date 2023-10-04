Officer Matt Newton and K-9 Ciro visit Harvest Academy.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- College Station’s Officer Matt Newton and K-9 Ciro made a special visit to Harvest Academy.

The duo made the trip to teach students about police officers.

Harvest Academy is an educational and Christian-based Preschool.

