Officer Matt Newton and K-9 Ciro visit Harvest Academy.(Harvest Academy)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- College Station’s Officer Matt Newton and K-9 Ciro made a special visit to Harvest Academy.

The duo made the trip to teach students about police officers.

Harvest Academy is an educational and Christian-based Preschool.

If you have a first responder who deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

