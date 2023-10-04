Pink Alliance hosts 20th Surviving and Thriving Luncheon

Over 700 tickets sold for the Pink Alliance's 20th annual fundraiser for breast cancer awareness,
By Warren Vause
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Pink Alliance has raised over a million dollars towards fighting breast cancer in the Brazos Valley since its inception in 2003.

The group kicked off its largest fundraising event Wednesday afternoon with its 20th annual Surviving and Thriving Luncheon.

According to its president, Doris Light, one of the biggest themes of the luncheon was having a community for support.

“I am a survivor, so to me, the ultimate goal is to celebrate survivorship, letting people know they are not alone, that they are supported and loved,” Light said.

All money raised stays in the B/CS community to serve and support local breast cancer patients and advance breast health and cancer awareness efforts through Pink Alliance.

From January through May of this year, the group has provided over $53,000 in direct financial support for patients.

