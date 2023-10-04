Say ‘howdy’ to the newest member of the Boys & Girls Club staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hailing from Rome, Georgia, Jamal Ware will be the new Athletic Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

In the official press release, Boys & Girls Club CEO, Rhonda Watson, said, “The process for filling this position was lengthy and involved a broad search on both a local and national level. A committee of Boys & Girls Club Board Members served to assist in both the search and interview process as we wanted to locate the best possible candidate to serve both our members and area youth. Our kids deserve the best and we feel confident Jamal Ware’s depth of experience and knowledge of athletics will create amazing athletic opportunities for children across the Bryan-College Station area.”

Ware says sports have always been a big part of his life.

“From travel baseball to basketball to football, all the sports you can fathom, I’ve played at least once,” he said. “Having a job like this is a dream come true for me.”

A recent grad from Barry University, Ware has big goals for the Boys & Girls Club’s athletics programs.

“I want to bring affordable, competitive sports to Bryan. I want to further the development of our basketball program, to start off. I want to focus on talking to the kids and asking them what sports they want to see. I’ve had a couple of them mention soccer, so I’m going to try to focus on soccer after we get our football season started,” Ware said.

In town for just a few weeks, Ware is still adjusting to his new life in Aggieland. Be sure to give him a big “howdy!” when you see him around.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is opening registration for its popular youth basketball program in November.

They are seeking both corporate sponsors and volunteer coaches for the basketball league. If you would like to volunteer to coach or become a sponsor, you can apply online here or call 979-822-7516 for more information.

