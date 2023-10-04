SOS Ministries celebrates three decades of transforming lives

S.O.S. Ministries is penetrating neighborhoods in Bryan/College Station and beyond through high-impact programs focused on spiritual and community transformation.
SOS Ministries Founder and Director JJ Ramirez speaks to a standing room only crowd Tuesday...
SOS Ministries Founder and Director JJ Ramirez speaks to a standing room only crowd Tuesday night during the organization's 22nd annual banquet.(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday night SOS Ministries celebrated 30 years of transforming lives in the Brazos Valley.

The Christian-based non-profit has expanded over the decades into an organization that offers after-school programs, a Friday night worship service, bible study, vocational training programs, and much more.

At Tuesday’s 22nd annual banquet, guests also celebrated J.J. Ramirez’s birthday. He’s the founder and director of Save Our Streets Ministries.

Click here to learn more about the organization.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to online jail records, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was released Sunday on bonds totaling...
Texas A&M football player arrested on charges of violating protection order
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Vandals target over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community
There’s a new place to shop for your favorite books opening up on Friday in College Station.
Mother-daughter duo opening bookstore in South College Station
The fire started earlier Monday afternoon along Tonkaway Lake Road south of William D. Fitch...
Firefighters respond to wildfire in southeast Brazos County
In June 2023, Durdin pled guilty to manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Some local Amazon Prime Air employees are giving back to the community.
Amazon Prime Air employees deliver donations to area non-profits
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Rough and batter roads in the Northgate area have caused frustrations among the locals who are...
Northgate roads and College Station medians frustrate citizens
Farm bill
2018 Farm Bill expires, questions remain about potential new agreement post-COVID