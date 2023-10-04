SOS Ministries celebrates three decades of transforming lives

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday night SOS Ministries celebrated 30 years of transforming lives in the Brazos Valley.

The Christian-based non-profit has expanded over the decades into an organization that offers after-school programs, a Friday night worship service, bible study, vocational training programs, and much more.

At Tuesday’s 22nd annual banquet, guests also celebrated J.J. Ramirez’s birthday. He’s the founder and director of Save Our Streets Ministries.

