Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police identified the suspect in the vandalism cases in the Austin’s Colony community.

Police say the suspect is a 13-year-old boy.

Homes, cars, and businesses were vandalized in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community over the weekend. Bryan police say they were called to the neighborhood on no less than 15 occasions following reports of graffiti on homes, fences, and sidewalks.

Officials say the suspect will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System.

The Bryan Police Department has identified the suspect in the Austin’s Colony vandalism cases as a 13-year-old male. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, we will not be releasing any further suspect information. The suspect will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System. pic.twitter.com/mDQIYiQozI — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) October 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.