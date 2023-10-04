Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police identified the suspect in the vandalism cases in the Austin’s Colony community.
Police say the suspect is a 13-year-old boy.
Homes, cars, and businesses were vandalized in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community over the weekend. Bryan police say they were called to the neighborhood on no less than 15 occasions following reports of graffiti on homes, fences, and sidewalks.
Officials say the suspect will be processed through the Juvenile Justice System.
