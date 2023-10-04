Texas A&M releases 2024 schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track & field team released its 2024 schedule, featuring three home races at the new R.A. “Murray” Fasken ‘38 Indoor Track facility.

The Aggies begin their season at home inside the new Fasken Indoor for the McFerrin-12 Degree Invitational (Jan. 13). The event will feature another five premier programs including Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, Baylor and TCU.

A&M will also host another pair of home meets, the Ted Nelson Invitational (Jan. 20) and the Charlie Thomas Invitational (Feb. 2-3).

Hitting the road, the Maroon & White travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for their first road test of the season at the Razorback Invitational (Jan. 26-27). The team will compete in an additional three away meets at the Tiger Paw Invitational (Feb. 9-10), the David Hemery Valentine Invitational (Feb. 9-10) and the Arkansas Qualifier (Feb. 17).

Entering the indoor postseason, the Aggies return to the home of the Razorbacks for the SEC Indoor Championships (Feb. 23-24). They then set their sights on Boston, Massachusetts, for the NCAA Indoor Championships (Mar. 8-9) to conclude the first half of their season.

Shifting to outdoor competition, A&M heads straight to the Puerto Rico Spring Break Classic (March 15-16) before returning home to host the Texas A&M Invitational (March 23).

The Maroon & White are also set to host the 44 Farms Team Invitational (April 5-6) and the Alumni Muster (April 20).

The Aggies’ schedule features seven more road meets during the outdoor regular season, including splits at the LSU and Stanford Invitationals (March 29-30), Bryan Clay Invitational and Tom Jones Memorial (April 11-13), a single event at the Mt. SAC Relays (April 17-20) and a final split at the Penn Relays and Corky/Crofoot Shootout (April 25-27).

Advancing to the postseason, the Maroon & White head to Gainesville, Florida, for the SEC Outdoor Championships (May 9-11). The team then travels back to Arkansas for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds (May 22-25), before concluding its 2024 campaign at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon (June 5-8).

