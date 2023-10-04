Texas A&M students raise money for non-profits

Mays Business Students make hand-crafted products and sell them for their business class.
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -An Aggie business class is helping area nonprofits while creating original products.

These students are tasked with creating a product, asking the bank for a loan, building the product, and then repaying the loan.

The remainder of the products proceeds goes to non-profits in the area, like the Boys & Girls Club and the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Some products include a portable aggie ring holder, cooling towels, and boot-shaped cups.

Blake Petty, faculty member of Mays Business School, said he hopes community members support these students.

“I hope that the Bryan, College Station community can come out, support these businesses, get a great product and do a really great thing for these students,” he said.

One can find these products sold during ‘The Local’ at Lake Walk every Tuesday.

