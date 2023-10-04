Toys for Tots gears up for the holiday season

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Toys for Tots is preparing to make this Christmas a memorable one for children and their families across the Brazos Valley.

“It’s usually the parents that make you want to go to a corner and cry because they are super grateful and appreciative,” said Bucky Bachmeyer with Brazos Valley Toys for Tots.

On Monday, Oct. 9 there will be an informational meeting for the community to learn about the organization and what they need to make the holidays special this year.

Bachmeyer said every year, they usually fall short on toys for newborns and teens, so those are appreciated this holiday season.

“It’s something that’s needed in this community and it’s not one of those glaringly obvious things,” added Bachmeyer about the toys for children and teens.

For more information about Brazos Valley Toys for Tots, click here.

