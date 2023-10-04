Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 79 west of Oakwood.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates on October 4, around 5:30 a.m., a 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling northeast. Officials say a 2001 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was traveling southwest at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway conditions, jack-knifed into the northeast lanes, and hit the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John Looney, 52, of Buffalo, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Jeff Carr.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

