What’s trending in fall fashion

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The trends are always changing, and this fall is no exception. Jordan Morchat, a personal stylist and image consultant in the Brazos Valley shared some fashion advice.

“I want you all to think of the trends cycle like a big buffet table. When you approach the table you don’t have to eat everything. You don’t have to take everything, just go and take the things that look appealing to you,” explained Morchat.

She said the concepts of “less is more” and “quiet luxury” are trending.

“It almost lets the garment do the speaking for itself,” said Morchat.

She said these pieces are usually timeless and classic, like a trench coat or blazer, in colors like black and navy, and they can create a visual appeal to an outfit. Shoes like loafers, ballet flats and kitten heels are timeless and can be worn year round. Neutral colors are also in, like beige and olive green.

“I love neutrals because they’re almost like a canvas for your color to shine,” added Morchat.

Red is trending this fall, and you can wear it in any way, whether it’s a pop of color in the bag or your shoes.

In Aggieland, maroon is always in style, but especially during football season! Morchat said it’s a darker and softer version of a true red, perfect for this time of year.

Lastly, if you’re ready for a bold statement, it’s time to incorporate some silver into your look. You can wear a metallic pant, or make it a little more understated with a silver bag.

For these tips and more, you can check out Morchat’s website.

fall fashion trends
fall fashion for real
