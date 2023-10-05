120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville

The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.(KBTX)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -A 120-foot cross is being built at Northside Baptist Church in Huntsville.

The cross weighs 47,000 pounds and is 64 feet wide. The construction began last Monday and will finish next week.

Mike Rozier, the owner of Rozier Construction, talks about the why behind the construction of the cross.

“If one person comes by and looks at this cross, and stops and thinks about what Jesus Christ did for him on that cross and he has a conversion moment and his life is changed for eternity, put me a price tag on it, you can’t,” he said.

The senior pastor of Northside Baptist Church, Reagan Cooksey, said he hopes this cross reminds people of what Jesus did on the cross.

“What we want to do is to remind people of the gift of Jesus Christ. We don’t do this to honor me, or the church, or Mike, we do it to honor the Lord Jesus and the gift he has given us on the cross. And we hope that every time someone passes by here and sees this big cross, they’ll be reminded of Jesus and his big sacrifice for us.”

The cross will go up next week and will be the third giant cross to be built in Texas.

