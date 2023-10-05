Aggies hit the road for Ole Miss contest

OXFORD, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team heads back on the road to face Ole Miss Friday evening at the Gillom Performance Center with first serve set for 6 p.m.

The Aggies are coming off another spit week of conference play, following a win over then-No. 4 Florida (3-2) and a loss to Missouri (3-1). A&M secured its biggest upset win in 24 years after downing the Gators in Gainesville. Returning home, the Tigers got the better of the Aggies in four closely contested sets.

Ole Miss closed out a three-match home stretch, following a split week in league play. The Rebels claimed a tight 3-2 win over South Carolina to start last week, followed by a 3-0 loss to No. 12 Tennessee. OIe Miss hold an identical record to the Maroon & White through the first four conference matches (2-2).

The Aggies boast an all-time record of 18-3 against Ole Miss, with 14 of the wins occurring since the Aggies joined the SEC. The teams have split the last two matches, with both squads claiming five set road wins.

A&M and Ole Miss rank at the top of the conference in defensive categories during league matches. The Maroon & White lead the conference in blocks per set with 3.13, while Ole Miss are No. 1 in digs per set, as they average 15.80 per set.

Sophomore opposite Logan Lednicky has opened conference play with four-straight double digit kills games, including 13 versus Missouri. She leads the league in total points (79.5) and holds second place in kills (69), kills per set (4.31) and points per set (4.97).

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla recorded her third 10+ block game of the season against the Tigers, as she registered 11 on the night, as she still leads the nation in blocks per set (1.90).

