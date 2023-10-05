Aggies open fall ball with HCU exhibition

(KBTX)
By Ben Rikard, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies will open the fall baseball exhibition schedule with a game on Friday against the HCU Huskies on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is slated for 5:00 p.m.

Admission to the exhibition game is free to the public with gates scheduled to open at 4 p.m. The extra-inning affair will include concessions being open for fans to partake in gameday fare.

With the game set for the night prior to Texas A&M’s football game vs. Alabama, parking will be on a first-come, first-served basis in Lot 100j. All other parking is encouraged to fill in at Reed Arena.

The fall game, presented by 44 Farms, will allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2024 squad as the team prepares for its third season under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

The Aggies and Huskies met early in the 2023 season at Blue Bell Park with Texas A&M picking up a 23-0 win in only seven innings.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Vandal targets over a dozen homes, businesses in Bryan’s Austin Colony community
Teenager identified as suspect in vandalism of Austin’s Colony community
Fatal crash
Troopers investigating fatal Leon County crash

Latest News

Thomas named SEC Fences Rider of the Month
Aggies hit the road for Ole Miss contest
Texas A&M hosts Texas State to open fall schedule
Jimbo Fisher will be looking for his second win over Nick Saban. Saturday will mark the 6th...
Jimbo explains what makes Nick Saban’s teams so tough to beat