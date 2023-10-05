A&M Consolidated looking for back to back road wins as they take on Hendrickson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brandon Schmidt and this A&M Consolidated football team rebounded last week with a road win over Cedar Park 24-16.

The Tigers knew they would have their hands full against the Timberwolves on the road and Schmidt was impressed with how they responded. He said on Wednesday ahead of the Hendrickson game that he felt like they took a step in the right direction on both sides of the ball.

“I thought defensively, especially we played really well which I expect us to do defensively,” said Schmidt

“Offensively at times we executed really well which we have really struggled to do that and so offensively I’m seeing some light at the end of the tunnel for what we can be as an offense. If we could just continue to execute and illuminate turnovers and make catches in key moments, I think we can be pretty good on offense to,” wrapped up the first year Consol head coach.

A year ago Consol beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 41-0.

The Tigers will travel to The Pfield on Friday for a 7:00 PM kick against the Hawks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.