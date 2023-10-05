A&M Consolidated looking for back to back road wins as they take on Hendrickson

Consol football logo
Consol football logo(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brandon Schmidt and this A&M Consolidated football team rebounded last week with a road win over Cedar Park 24-16.

The Tigers knew they would have their hands full against the Timberwolves on the road and Schmidt was impressed with how they responded. He said on Wednesday ahead of the Hendrickson game that he felt like they took a step in the right direction on both sides of the ball.

“I thought defensively, especially we played really well which I expect us to do defensively,” said Schmidt

“Offensively at times we executed really well which we have really struggled to do that and so offensively I’m seeing some light at the end of the tunnel for what we can be as an offense. If we could just continue to execute and illuminate turnovers and make catches in key moments, I think we can be pretty good on offense to,” wrapped up the first year Consol head coach.

A year ago Consol beat Pflugerville Hendrickson 41-0.

The Tigers will travel to The Pfield on Friday for a 7:00 PM kick against the Hawks.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Anyone who crosses the threshold of another person’s home with the intent to harm them has to...
Bryan man sentenced for breaking into homes and attacking women who were sleeping
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Eastbound George Bush Drive in College Station was closed Wednesday afternoon at Fairview...
Police investigating serious crash between vehicle and bicyclist
Rough and batter roads in the Northgate area have caused frustrations among the locals who are...
Northgate roads and College Station medians frustrate citizens
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday

Latest News

College Station hits the road to battle Cedar Park Friday
Texas A&M vs Alabama
Wright says Saturday’s showdown with No. 11 Alabama is a ‘proving grounds’ game
The 4,500 square foot facility was a dream back in 2019 and was paid for by donations and fund...
College Station baseball and softball unveil new hitting facility ahead of 2024 season
Aggies head to Nashville to battle Vanderbilt Thursday