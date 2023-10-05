Ballet Brazos pirouettes their way closer to The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker comes this December
The Nutcracker comes this December
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Ballet Brazos is excited to present The Nutcracker to audiences on Dec. 1 and 2.

However, there is a lot that goes into getting ready for the show before the curtain can go up this holiday season.

Ballerinas Rhyse Harvey and Sofia Crick said they are excited for the public to see the performance, as it is their first time getting solo parts in the show.

“We started at like the end of August and then we practice every Saturday with the many friends from over 15 studios,” said ballerina Rhyse Harvey.

The ballerinas said they enjoy the process, from rehearsal to opening night, because all the dancers work well together.

“Ballet Brazos is just awesome because it’s such a good community,” added Crick. “So many studios just come together to all work so hard to create this masterpiece that is Nutcracker.”

Crick and Harvey have been dancing for more than a decade and said they love every part of it.

For show details and how to get tickets, click here.

