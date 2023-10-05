Bryan Texas Utilities celebrates Public Power Week

Celebrating the importance of public power to local citizens
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Public power utilities across the country are celebrating Public Power Week, including Bryan Texas Utilities.

BTU is regulated at the local level by the Bryan City Council. Public power gives citizens a direct and powerful voice in utility decisions and policies, both at the ballot box and in open meetings where business is discussed.

“The difference between investor-owned and municipally-owned power is our customer,” said David Werley, Chief Business Officer of Bryan Texas Utilities. “Public power is customer-focused because we are owned by the citizens of Bryan. Since we are not-for-profit, we work hard to keep costs down while continuing to deliver reliable, high-quality service.”

For more information, go to BTU’s website.

