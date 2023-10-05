College Station baseball and softball unveil new hitting facility ahead of 2024 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougar baseball and softball programs hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their new hitting facility on Wednesday afternoon.

The 4,500 square foot facility was a dream back in 2019 and was paid for by donations and fund raisers, the Cougar Club, and funds earmarked from a previous bond that was passed.

Head baseball coach Chris Litton is happy his student athletes finally get to use the facility.

“Whenever the nets finally went up at the end of last week and they came in and saw it on Monday, you know that first hitting session inside the cages was a little uncomfortable, but a good uncomfortable,” said Litton.

The facility is situated between the baseball and softball stadiums so both teams have easy access to it.

