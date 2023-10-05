College Station hits the road to battle Cedar Park Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars have won four in a row and are the hottest team in District 11-5A Division 1. They stayed unbeaten in league play last week with a 65-29 win over East View.

This week the Purple and Black will travel to Cedar Park to take on a Timberwolf team that Cougar Head Coach Stoney Pryor says will present a challenge on the road.

“They lost earlier in the year to Vandergriff,” said Pryor. They are an outstanding team, and of course, had a really close game with Consol last week. They are talented. They are good on defense. They do good things on offense. They have some individual athletes that do a good job, but they are coached well and perform well together. It will be a good match,” wrapped up Pryor.

A year ago College Station shut out the Timberwolves 17-0 at Cougar Field. Friday’s game kicks off at 7 at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.

